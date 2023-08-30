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✨ James is healing physical, mental, emotional, spiritual challenges to build personal trainer business 💪
Holistic Health Coaching
Holistic Health Coaching
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12 views • August 30, 2023

We got a new 5-star review! James has been in the Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching Program for over a year.

He is overcoming physical, mental, emotional and spiritual challenges, in order to heal trauma from the past, and pursue his dream of building a personal trainer business. Check out his full review on our website:

https://holistichealthcoachingny.com/...
 📞 To learn how our Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching Program can help you to achieve great results with your health and fitness goals, contact us to schedule your free 15 min call: https://holistichealthcoachingny.com


 To learn about our Holistic Health and Fitness Coaching Programs, Holistic Nutrition and Spiritual Healing Services go to: https://holistichealthcoachingny.com


 Check out some of our past clients incredible success stories:


https://holistichealthcoachingny.com/...
 To learn how you can get some of the same incredible results with your health, wellness and fitness goals, contact us here:

https://holistichealthcoachingny.com/...


 #healthylifestyle #personaltrainer #lifecoach #holistichealth #nutritionist #fitnesscoach #holistichealthcoach #health #leanmuscle #reset #strengthtraining #mentalhealth #spirituality #shamanichealing

Keywords
healthlife coachspiritualityholistic healthmental healthhealthy lifestyleresetnutritionistshamanic healingstrength trainingpersonal trainerfitness coachholistic health coachlean muscle
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