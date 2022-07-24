FCG Church Personalized Weekly Proclamation: Psalm 50:1-2,14-15, 20220724

O my Gracious, Merciful, Almighty, Heavenly, Glorious, and Holy Father! Hallowed be Your Blessed Name! Thank You for the Atoning Blood Sacrifice that Your Begotten SON, my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ paid to redeem me.

Heavenly Father, I join other Saints to shout “Hallelujah and Bless You with all my soul and all that is within me, Bless Your Holy Name,” because,

You, 1 the Mighty One, EL-ELYON, the MOST HIGH GOD, the LORD, spoke and called the earth from the rising of the sun to its setting.

2 Out of Zion, the perfection of beauty, You, EL-SHADDAI, the LORD GOD ALMIGHTY shine forth.

I will 14 offer to You, JEHOVAH JIREH, the LORD GOD my PROVIDER, daily thanksgiving, prayers, and pay my tithe offerings and vows in obedience to Your Commandments, my ELOHIM, the LORD GOD.



So that whenever I 15 call upon You, JEHOVAH MEKADDESH, the LORD GOD my SANCTIFIER, in the day of trouble, You will deliver me, and I shall glorify You.

Thank You, Heavenly Father, for answering my prayers in the Blessed Name and Righteousness of my LORD and Savior Jesus Christ! Amen! (Psalm 50:1-2,14-15, personalized, NKJV)