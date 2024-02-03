The FBI shutdown investigation of J6 pipe bomber | FBI whistleblower Kyle Seraphin

🚨The FBI shutdown an investigation after FBI whistleblower, Kyle Seraphin, wanted to interrogate a person of interest related to the J6 pipe bomber. Kyle Seraphin joins me to discuss all of the details.
source:
https://x.com/BreannaMorello/status/1752853914146209808?s=20
