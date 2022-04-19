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Elon Musk Acquisition & My western censorship
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20 views • April 19, 2022
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I hope your life is miserable
All the platforms I Am on:
https://steemit.com/links/@resetciviliz/link-s
▶ BITCOIN
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▶ ETHEREUM
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‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗
Elon Musk Acquisition & My western censorship
#Musk #Censorship #West #Esotericism #Esoterism #Esoteric
Video:
Williams World View.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCft-2cIINtvksezfqPpcqZA
Video:
Cinema Paradiso.
From Giuseppe Tornatore.
1990.
Video:
Arktos
https://arktos.com
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wSI7GvkRkDN3
https://www.minds.com/arktosmedia
https://www.instagram.com/ArktosMedia
https://t.me/arktosmedia
https://gab.ai/arktos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0h-sR-xyYLX7sSO46ovo2A
This channel has all revenue deactivated. For educational purpose only.
I hope your life is miserable
All the platforms I Am on:
https://steemit.com/links/@resetciviliz/link-s
▶ BITCOIN
34c3XCeSyoi9DPRks867KL7GVD7tGVcxnH
▶ ETHEREUM
0xAc1FBaEBaCc83D332494B55123F5493a113cE457
‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗‗
Elon Musk Acquisition & My western censorship
#Musk #Censorship #West #Esotericism #Esoterism #Esoteric
Video:
Williams World View.
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCft-2cIINtvksezfqPpcqZA
Video:
Cinema Paradiso.
From Giuseppe Tornatore.
1990.
Video:
Arktos
https://arktos.com
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/wSI7GvkRkDN3
https://www.minds.com/arktosmedia
https://www.instagram.com/ArktosMedia
https://t.me/arktosmedia
https://gab.ai/arktos
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC0h-sR-xyYLX7sSO46ovo2A
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