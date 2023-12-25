Why would his medical license be revoked for saving people? Scott Miller explains his experience

Scott Miller is a Physician Assistant and previous owner of Miller Family pediatrics. He was blessed to have found information in mid-March 2020 that led me to understand the pathophysiology of the bioweapon and began putting in hundreds of hours of work researching possible therapeutics along with implementing trials in his clinic, daily. He spoke out against the lockdowns / mandates in Olympia at the Washington state capital in May 2020 which led to the state's initial investigations. He had the privilege of writing hundreds of exemptions, doing everything he could to protect a patient population and community, had the honor of treating thousands of patients, and The privilege of advocating for and getting over a hundred people out of the ICU in local hospitals and many more around the country.

He considered this work as simply ‘doing his job’, as people were simply reaching out to me for help, for care.

http://millerwellness.net/





https://www.givesendgo.com/reinstatescottmiller





*******************





Links for this episode:





Physician Assistant Who Saved Hundreds Of COVID Patients From ‘Needlessly Dying In Hospitals’ Reveals Exactly Why His Medical License Is Suspended https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2022/01/physician-assistant-saves-hundreds-covid-patients-needlessly-dying-hospitals-reveals-exactly-medical-license-suspended/





Families offer many tales of ‘above and beyond’ care by Washougal physician assistant and staff https://www.clarkcountytoday.com/news/support-scott-miller-rally-draws-huge-crowd/





**********************





To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home

https://www.graceschara.com/





To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe