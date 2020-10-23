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WEDNESDAY - OCTOBER 21, 2020 - 9AM EASTERN
BROADCAST LINK: https://evault.video/view?l=1696665852
EP-2160-9AM Keith Olbermann Unhinged. Trump Should Be Sentenced To Death Penalty For Each Coronavirus Death
Former sports broadcaster Keith Olbermann left ESPN so he could say all the things he didn’t feel he could say at ESPN, and he is certainly saying all of those things. On Tuesday, during an unhinged rant about President Trump and his response to the coronavirus, Olbermann said that the president should be given the “death penalty” for “each count” of the 220,000 Americans who have died from the virus. In addition to calling for Trump to receive 220,000 death penalties. Olbermann also called the president a “mentally incompetent, inhuman, dumb bastard.” This isn’t Olbermann’s first foray into crazed commentary and calls for legal action against conservatives. Nearly two weeks ago, Olbermann said that Trump supporters were “maggots” who should all be “prosecuted.” “Trump can be and must be expunged,” Olbermann said. “The hate he has triggered, the pandora’s box he has opened, they will not be so easily destroyed.” EP-2160-9AM Keith Olbermann Unhinged. Trump Should Be Sentenced To Death Penalty For Each Coronavirus Death – The Pete Santilli Show https://bit.ly/2Hbu63n
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