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Piano Improvisation in Toyko
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27 views • February 14, 2021
On March 10, 1992 spiritual master and peace advocate Sri Chinmoy (1931-2007) performed in the prestigious Budokan Hall in Tokyo and gave one of his largest Peace Concerts. This piano performance, surrounded with laser beams, was the final act. Enjoy this special improvisation.
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