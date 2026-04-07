Iran Ceasefire UPDATE: If neither Genghis Khan, nor Ancient Greece, nor Rome could destroy the civilization of Iran, then Trump too will carry that ambition to the grave - New ceasefire details

Updated Details, below after video description: (Part 2 on next Fox video) (this is Part 1)

If neither Genghis Khan, nor Ancient Greece, nor Rome could destroy the civilization of Iran, then Trump too will carry that ambition to the grave.

Iran is not merely a line on a map; it is a spirit flowing through the body of history, a land born of light & poetry, its roots woven deep into the fabric of more than 5,000 yrs of civilization. A state whose history does not even reach 2 centuries cannot bring down a civilization of Iran’s magnitude.

Genghis Khan, too, came with such ambitions & passed; his empire ultimately dissolved into the very culture & civilization of this land. Ancient Greece, Rome, & others met similar fates.

Today as well, amid threats cast by Trump & global powers, Persian civilization is like a fire-tested phoenix, each time it is consumed by the flames of hostility, it rises again from its own ashes with a stronger voice & a renewed spirit.

— Nabil Aryaei (https://x.com/nabilaryaei?s=21)

Latest details:

Trump announces a 2-week extension deadline, a ceasefire between the US & Iran. He states that the resumption of hostilities will depend on whether Iran reopens the Strait of Hormuz. Israel is not part of the ceasefire, & Iran will continue targeting it.

Israel has also agreed to join the 2-week ceasefire, a WH official tells CNN.

@realDonaldTrump

Based on conversations with PM Shehbaz Sharif & Field Marshal Asim Munir, of Pakistan, & wherein they requested that I hold off the destructive force being sent tonight to Iran, & subject to the Islamic Republic of Iran agreeing to the COMPLETE, IMMEDIATE, & SAFE OPENING of the Strait of Hormuz, I agree to suspend the bombing & attack of Iran for a period of 2 weeks. This will be a double sided CEASEFIRE! The reason for doing so is that we have already met & exceeded all Military objectives, & are very far along with a definitive Agreement concerning Longterm PEACE with Iran, & PEACE in the Middle East. We received a 10 point proposal from Iran, & believe it is a workable basis on which to negotiate. Almost all of the various points of past contention have been agreed to between the US & Iran, but a 2 week period will allow the Agreement to be finalized & consummated. On behalf of the USA, as President, & also representing Countries of the Middle East, it is an Honor to have this Longterm problem close to resolution. Thank you for your attention to this matter! President DONALD J. TRUMP

Apr 07, 2026

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116365796713313030

Full Statement:

Statement of Iran’s Supreme Nat'l Security Council on the 2-Week Ceasefire & Negotiation Conditions (Pt 1)

The enemy in its unjust, illegal, & criminal war against the Iranian nation, has suffered an undeniable, historic, & crushing defeat. Thanks to the sacrifice of the martyred leader of the Islamic Revolution, Grand Ayatollah Imam Khamenei, the leadership of Supreme Leader & Commander-in-Chief, Ayatollah Seyyed Mojtaba Khamenei, the courage of fighters on the frontlines, & the historic & heroic presence of the Iranian people from the very beginning of the war, Iran has achieved a great victory & forced the US to accept its 10-point plan.

The US has in principle committed to guaranteeing non-aggression, recognizing Iran’s cont'd control over the Strait of Hormuz, accepting uranium enrichment, lifting all primary & secondary sanctions, ending all UN Security Council & IAEA resolutions, compensating Iran for damages, withdrawing US combat forces from the region, & halting war across all fronts, including against the resistance in Lebanon.

We congratulate the Iranian people on this victory & emphasize that finalizing its details still requires perseverance, prudent leadership, & unity.

Over the past 40 days, Iran & resistance forces in Lebanon, Iraq, Yemen, & Palestinian territories have dealt blows to the enemy that will never be forgotten. Iran & the resistance axis, as representatives of honor & humanity against the most brutal enemies, have delivered a historic lesson - crushing the enemy’s forces, infrastructure, & political, economic, technological, & military assets to the point of collapse, leaving them with no option but submission.

At the start of war, the enemy believed it could quickly dominate Iran militarily & force surrender through instability. They assumed Iran’s missile & drone capabilities would be neutralized & did not expect such a powerful response.

They believed this war would end Iran, allowing them to act freely, divide the country, seize its resources, & plunge it into long-term chaos.

Despite the loss of their leader, Iran’s fighters & their allies, relying on faith & inspired by Imam Hussein, resolved to deliver a decisive lesson - avenging past actions & ensuring the enemy abandons any thought of future aggression & is forced into humiliation before the Iranian nation.