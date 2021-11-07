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"Made Lies Our Refuge" (Part 2)
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10 views • November 07, 2021
This Administration is truly amazing and they have no issues with lying. Watch how Biden can lie without missing a beat. I believe that what we are seeing is Biblical and Prophetic. The Word of God speaks to these things.
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