SHaDoWCa7 sings The Three Bells also known as "Little Jimmy Brown" (The Bells)

We believe this video to be the very "best recording ever" of Little Jimmy Brown.

SHaDoWCa7 sings with true passion. She originally posted this song to the internet way back when she was still on YouTube in August of 2013. Along with playing the guitar, she sings all backup vocals. SHaDoWCa7 is a symphony of musical wonders!

"The Three Bells," also known as "Jimmy Brown" or "Little Jimmy Brown," is a song made popular by The Browns in 1959. The single reached number one on the U.S. country and pop charts, outperforming a competing version by Dick Flood. The version by The Browns also hit number ten on the Hot R&B Sides chart. It was based on the 1945 French language song "Les trois cloches" by Jean Villard Gilles and Marc Herrand. The English lyrics were written by Bert Reisfeld and first recorded by Melody Maids in 1948. The song was a major 1952-53 hit by Edith Piaf and Les Compagnons de la chanson. The song documents three stages of the life of "Jimmy Brown" --- his birth, his marriage, and his death.

Lyrics: The Three Bells

There's a village hidden deep in the valley,

Among the pine trees half forlorn.

And there on a sunny morning,

Little Jimmy Brown was born.

All the chapel bells were ringing,

In the little valley town,

And the songs that they were singing,

Was for baby Jimmy Brown.

And the little congregation,

Prayed for guidance from above,

Lead us not into temptation,

Bless this hour of meditation,

Guide him with eternal love.

There's a village hidden deep in the valley,

beneath the mountains high above.

And there twenty years thereafter,

Jimmy was to meet his love.

All the chapel bells were ringing,

'Twas a great day in his life.

For the songs that they were singing,

Was for Jimmy and his wife.

And the little congregation,

Prayed for guidance from above.

Lead us not into temptation,

Bless oh Lord this celebration,

May their lives be filled with love.

From the village hidden deep in the valley,

One rainy morning dark and grey.

A soul winged its way to Heaven,

Jimmy Brown had passed away.

Just a lonely bell was ringing,

In the little valley town.

'Twas fair well that it was singing,

To our good old Jimmy Brown.

And the little congregation,

Prayed for guidance from above,

Lead us not into temptation,

May his soul find true salvation,

of Thy great eternal love.

