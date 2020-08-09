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Perspectives on the Pandemic: Alex Jones' synthesis revealing medical tyranny 2020
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32 views • August 09, 2020
Alex Jones releases a piece describing his view as a news host of the panic-demic as a vehicle for instituting New World Order global government authoritarian medical tyranny in 2020 and beyond.
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