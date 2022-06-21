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Dr Jennifer Daniels - Vaccination: A Cultural Ritual on OneRadioNetwork with Patrick Timpone (04.23.19)
CuresWanted
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71 views • June 21, 2022

Dr. Daniel’s gives her take on this whole Measles thing in New York and other hot spots around the Country

A sampling of emails asked and answered live will guide you:

-My question relates to nutrient/mineral absorption, what inhibits it and how to increase it?

-A rather respected expert claims that PUFAs (polyunsaturated fatty acids, including Omega-3 fish oil) are NOT essential and all one needs are the natural saturated fats. What says the good doctor?

-I had a right-side inguinal hernia repaired almost 30 years ago. It seems that the hernia has returned.  Do I there any non-surgical options?
-Would you please ask both Atom and Dr. Jen Daniels whether Alum Crystal Rock is safe for use as a deodorant?

-Do you recall any shows dealing with steroids/prednisone and how to cope with the withdrawal from it?

-I would like to know what turpentine can do for testicular microlithiasis and small focus on the kidneys? Can I apply directly? Take with sugar only?

-Do you how/why stretch marks develop on the skin and ways to prevent or remove them? Especially after pregnancy

-Hunter Syndrome. My cousin’s child has it and they say it is fatal. They are believers in the Medical Industrial Complex System up to this point. I am not so I was wondering is this really fatal or is there any hope for this child?

-I took 1/2 tsp of turpentine three days in a row. The fourth day I was very allergic/runny, itchy eyes/sneezing which is unusual. The next day I woke up with pink eye/eyes swollen. The day after that my right cheek and neck lymph node were swollen. I’m sure it’s from die off because similar things have happened with previous die offs.

-My father is having basal skin cancer surgeries every year. This year, the surgical wound is so big on his head, I think I can almost see his skull. I suspect basal cell is just not only from sun damage but from toxins…if Dr. Daniels could talk a bit about that for us folks who have had previous sun damage.

-Can you help me find out about using DMSO W/medal in my teeth? I would like to try it for cataracts & shingles.

-My teeth are getting black at the gum line and my gums are receding.

-Dr Daniels seems to be against Dairy….I have my own grass fed cow in my back yard and raw milk is a staple in our house and i don’t seem to have any issues consuming dairy. Is it all bad? is it safe to consume my own cows milk/butter/yogurt etc?

-Would Dr. Daniels say Chlamydia pneumoniae is often the real culprit behind most suspected candida infections, or does it act more like a co-infection? Will the Candida Cleanser – Turpentine Protocol cure Chlamydia pneumoniae infections too, or are other supplements often required

-What is your opinion on “blood type diets”…….. Does it even matter?

-How do you feel about monkfruit as a safe alternative to sugar?

-What does Dr. Daniels think of the Kelley/Gonzalez protocol for cancer in particular and the influence of Francis Pottenger’s ideas on balancing the autonomic nervous system for addressing and effecting cures for diseases in general.

-Wondering how we can keep great cholesterol levels
while doing your candida cleaner diet? Is the diet temporary, with liver and cartilage added in later?  Thank you and Patrick for great info!

-I heard Dr. Daniels’ respond about atrial fibrillation back in December and she talked about making potato peel soup to increase potassium. Since my diagnosis, I have given up coffee and am improving my diet things are improving. Other people in my family have had this, but I am not too keen on going through a million tests, medications and getting my heart shocked by the cardiologist. Can she elaborate on this condition and maybe some other solutions to keep my young body active?

-What foods and supplements can a male who is underweight and naturally lean use to build lean muscle mass?


FREE CANDIDA CLEANER Reports: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels/1387 

Dr Daniels Interviews, Podcast & Shows: https://t.me/DrJenniferDaniels 

Dr Daniels Followers Chat: https://t.me/DrJenniferDanielsFollowers 

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https://oneradionetwork.com/health/dr-jennifer-daniels-april-23-2019/

Keywords
vaccinesoccultfascismherd immunityfascistdmsochlamydiaomega 3measles propagandaone radio networkdr jennifer danielsstretch markspatrick timponepufasblood type dietinguinal herniameasles epidemiccultural rituralprotein poisioningalternative sweetenerstesticular microlithiasis
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