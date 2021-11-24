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In 2015, Preacher Rebukes Joel Osteen In The Middle Of Lakewood Church For Priming His Followers For A One World Government & One World Religion! 🙏🙏🙏 #BigReligion
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286 views • November 24, 2021
In 2015, Acts 29 USA preacher Bruce Pepper stands up in the middle of Lakewood Church ONE WORLD RELIGION conference and rebukes the Joel Osteen agenda of priming his followers for a One World Government and One World Religion! 🙏🙏🙏
#JoelOsteen #BigReligion #LakewoodChurch #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion #NWO #NewWorldOrder
Acts 29 USA: www.acts29usa.com
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
#JoelOsteen #BigReligion #LakewoodChurch #OneWorldGovernment #OneWorldReligion #NWO #NewWorldOrder
Acts 29 USA: www.acts29usa.com
Visit my Telegram Channel: https://t.me/PainComing
Visit me on Gab: @Dv8
Visit me on Gettr: @CodyAlexander
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