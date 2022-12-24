The Open Scroll has been BANISHED from YouTube

Yes, it finally happened! But don't fret, this is all unfolding according to the Lord's plan, and with His perfect provision.





Find a full HD version of this video for streaming and download here:

https://theopenscroll.com/videos/BanishedFromYouTubeDec24.mp4





Here's a list of our other sites, platforms and channels where you can still access the work of The Open Scroll:





The Open Scroll:

https://theopenscroll.com





The Open Scroll Blog:

https://theopenscroll.blogspot.com





Bitchute Channel: The Open Scroll

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/xp4orNlfAHpZ/





Brighteon Channel: The Open Scroll

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/bobtheopenscroll





Rumble Channel: The Open Scroll Mirror

https://rumble.com/c/c-839145





YouTube Channel: When Cometh That Thief in the Night

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtz0ObXUiOhWFLaMz1ov2Rw





YouTube Channel: The Open-ish Scroll

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCNaS8I8sq4k4t-PbvrPGWcw





YouTube Channel: These Patterns are Amazing

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC9khjaBxgR6hmXzzqLsuYKg





YouTube Channel: Stormy's Reverse Speech

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCWkPvou8ZXl97m3xhHhw-ig









Find a significant collection in our media catalogs:

https://theopenscroll.com/contentVideoAudio.htm

https://theopenscroll.com/contentPlaylists.htm





Follow The Open Scroll Blog by email:

https://follow.it/theopenscroll?action=followPub