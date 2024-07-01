Jobs Become AGI Managed/ Mass Layoffs/ Economic Downturn In China/ Future Of AGI Workforce

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Just a personal view of the times we are in. Describing the situation in China as homelessness, job loss, and a collapsing housing market. Japan also facing economic crisis and what this could look like globally moving forward. How businesses will rely more heavily on AGI to maximize profits in an economic downturn.