The Matrix Revealed: The Illusion of Choice Part 2a: Peeling Back The Layers – Exoteric Deceptions

In this monocast, Scott drills down the layers of the Matrix and how the Matrix is used to deceive and keep us participating in Satan’s game.Show more
**********
Links for this episode:
An Inconvenient Reality https://www.bitchute.com/video/gXZIJPrw2ISr/
I'm Proud To Be An American Lyrics https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ox4IRQVGsBU
The Global Evil Agenda – Insights from Alex Newman https://rumble.com/v1y2xcu-the-global-evil-agenda-insights-from-alex-newman.html
Medicare official reveals how nursing homes have treated residents amid COVID-19 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MwyIFj5hHbk
Disease X-Files https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmraxDbusdc
COMMS DOWN! ASYMMETRIC WARFARE... AND WHAT COMES NEXT! https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_Fd1ydC6c6g
They Live (1988) - Seeing the Truth Scene (2/10) | Movieclips https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yjw_DuNkOUw&t=71s
Dr David Martin to EU Parliament: Corona Virus Is a Bioweapon & Greatest Crime Against Humanity in World History https://forbiddenknowledgetv.net/dr-david-martin-to-eu-parliament-corona-virus-is-a-bioweapon-greatest-crime-against-humanity-in-world-history/
Tom Renz calls for investigation of HOSPITAL MURDERS during COVID-19 pandemic – Brighteon.TV https://www.naturalnews.com/2023-05-23-renz-calls-investigation-hospital-murders-covid-pandemic.html
Medical Murder is the #1 Cause of Death in the U.S. – By Design! Part 6: How? The American Dream https://rumble.com/v3q8eur-medical-murder-is-the-1-cause-of-death-in-the-u.s.-by-design-part-6-how-the.html
An Inconvenient Religion https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hTYqrlUMsBg
Layers of Deception https://rumble.com/v4fmtwc-layers-of-deception.html
Sound of Freedom https://www.amazon.com/Sound-Freedom-Jim-Caviezel/dp/B0B7DKH62L
"THE MOST IMPORTANT VIDEO I EVER MADE" - END TIMES PRODUCTIONS https://rumble.com/v471aj3-the-most-important-video-i-ever-made-etp.html
Former Head of the Los Angeles FBI Ted Gunderson explaining which forces are behind the world's.. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ggnJWfKJNzY
Oklahomans rally at State Capitol advocating for medical freedoms and reform https://okcfox.com/news/local/oklahomans-rally-at-state-capitol-advocating-for-medical-freedoms-and-reform-state-representative-justin-jj-humphrey-covid19-pandemic-coronavirus-medical-professionals-oklahoma-lawmaker-covid-vaccine
Inside the Darién Gap | AGENDA 2030 MASS MIGRATION PLAN EXPOSED https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HUklrX2dVk4
Vaccine Secrets https://childrenshealthdefense.org/vaccine-secrets/
LAST WORDS FROM DR ROBERT S MENDELSOHN https://www.bitchute.com/video/VsCrQdd8vbcR/
Outline - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/vtn4dis00hd6l6c9ekx4k/OUTLINE-Part-2a-Peeling-Back-the-Layers-Show-Notes.pdf?rlkey=1wc6itbcoshwsg5kpvunammzp&dl=0
Powerpoint - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/23uj10r4rk366eo73huwi/The-Matrix-Revealed-Part-2a.pptx?rlkey=1o2mop5ov11vx774ohydjtnuv&dl=0
Matrix Revealed Flowchart - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/a8n6dp8zun2q27yjq0yre/The-Matrix-Revealed-Flowchart-1.pdf?rlkey=fvwubarammvub1keaaf1or336&dl=0
Deceiving with Pharmakeia for 6000 years - https://www.dropbox.com/scl/fi/tlism4s0vrx7be9d2xkez/Deceiving-with-Pharmakeia-for-6000-years-Flowchart-3.pdf?rlkey=ighmfmqlgnjtgdlyzn7wlm0fp&dl=0
***************
To learn more about Our Amazing Grace, visit our websites: https://www.ouramazinggrace.net/home
To sign up for Our Amazing Grace Newsletter: https://ouramazinggrace.substack.com/subscribe
Show less
Content Managed by ContentSafe.co
CSID:4aec287088915e0e
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.