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Prophecy: Roll it out, roll it in, roll it up, roll of the mill
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1 view • October 13, 2021
Very short prophetic word, I received on October the 9th late evening at half past 10
It's very much a idiom, or a parabel - looks something missing, but it is complete
Listen to the explanation in the video
Also look at 2. Cor.2:17 (read also verses before and after)
As it is short, here the whole word:
Roll it out, roll it out they say.
But No, roll it in, roll it in, says the I Am.
I will roll them up.
All those who spit against My scroll, it's that (what) I will roll around their neck (it will be) like the roll of the mill, the stone and sink them down.
However, if you feel led to give, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
It's very much a idiom, or a parabel - looks something missing, but it is complete
Listen to the explanation in the video
Also look at 2. Cor.2:17 (read also verses before and after)
As it is short, here the whole word:
Roll it out, roll it out they say.
But No, roll it in, roll it in, says the I Am.
I will roll them up.
All those who spit against My scroll, it's that (what) I will roll around their neck (it will be) like the roll of the mill, the stone and sink them down.
However, if you feel led to give, any amount is greatly appreciated.
https://www.paypal.com/donate?hosted_button_id=54DC43W9EUGKQ
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