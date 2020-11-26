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Reiki Healing explained in 3 minutes
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41 views • November 26, 2020
How does Reiki and energy healing actually work? Here is an explanation that is easy to understand in only 3 minutes.
www.riverhealer.com
Reiki Healer and Teacher
Psychic reader, intuitive counsellor and empowerment coach
Disclaimer.
No service, course, or product offered by River Healer is in any way a substitute or replacement for licensed medical care. In addition, the information and techniques in these videos do not constitute medical advice. Reiki may form part of a holistic treatment plan. Reiki is not meant to take the place of standard medical or psychological treatment, but to accompany and work along with it.
www.riverhealer.com
Reiki Healer and Teacher
Psychic reader, intuitive counsellor and empowerment coach
Disclaimer.
No service, course, or product offered by River Healer is in any way a substitute or replacement for licensed medical care. In addition, the information and techniques in these videos do not constitute medical advice. Reiki may form part of a holistic treatment plan. Reiki is not meant to take the place of standard medical or psychological treatment, but to accompany and work along with it.
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