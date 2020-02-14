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5G: The Blood of the NWO (bible prophecy)
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84 views • February 14, 2020
Hundreds of scientists and doctors from 41 nations are pleading with the governments of the world to put a halt to the deployment of 5G technology, warning that the increased exposure of radiation will cause cancer, and other dangerous health issues.
These concerns are falling on deaf ears as the promise of 5G technology is poised to be the lifeblood of an impending fourth industrial revolution, which will change life as we know it.
Will the pervasive interconnectivity guaranteed by 5G give rise to the New World Order? What should we as Christians do with the knowledge of this radical, new generation of technology?
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
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Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
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IGBY
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Decatur IL 62525
These concerns are falling on deaf ears as the promise of 5G technology is poised to be the lifeblood of an impending fourth industrial revolution, which will change life as we know it.
Will the pervasive interconnectivity guaranteed by 5G give rise to the New World Order? What should we as Christians do with the knowledge of this radical, new generation of technology?
Follow the Zach Drew show at ZachDrewShow.com
Please consider partnering with us!
Visit www.zachdrewshow.com/donate/
You can also write to us at
IGBY
PO box 797
Decatur IL 62525
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