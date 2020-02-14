5G: The Blood of the NWO (bible prophecy)

Hundreds of scientists and doctors from 41 nations are pleading with the governments of the world to put a halt to the deployment of 5G technology, warning that the increased exposure of radiation will cause cancer, and other dangerous health issues.



These concerns are falling on deaf ears as the promise of 5G technology is poised to be the lifeblood of an impending fourth industrial revolution, which will change life as we know it.



Will the pervasive interconnectivity guaranteed by 5G give rise to the New World Order? What should we as Christians do with the knowledge of this radical, new generation of technology?



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