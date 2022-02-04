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[VO] Preuves que les États rouges ont été ciblés, et ont reçu des lots de vaccins mortels
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302 views • February 04, 2022
Evidence That US Government Targeted Red States With Deadly Batches of Vaccine
Source de la video :
https://rumble.com/vt0deq-evidence-that-us-government-targeted-red-states-with-deadly-batches-of-vacc.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Par ailleurs, on sait, (ce n’est pas un secret !), que des expériences sont menées pour exterminer des races ciblées :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/2021/09/l-ere-des-exterminateurs-du-controle-du-cerveau-a-l-eradication-de-races-ciblees.html
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Source de la video :
https://rumble.com/vt0deq-evidence-that-us-government-targeted-red-states-with-deadly-batches-of-vacc.html?mref=6zof&;mrefc=2
Par ailleurs, on sait, (ce n’est pas un secret !), que des expériences sont menées pour exterminer des races ciblées :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/2021/09/l-ere-des-exterminateurs-du-controle-du-cerveau-a-l-eradication-de-races-ciblees.html
==========================
Mon blogue :
https://www.margueriterothe.com/
GAB : 🐸
https://gab.com/MargueriteRothe
Mes chaînes vidéo :
https://rumble.com/user/MargueriteRothe
https://www.brighteon.com/channels/margueriterothe
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/t7d7dQcXI6q9/
https://odysee.com/$/invite/@MargueriteRothe:8 (invitation)
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