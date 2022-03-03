Singapore To Impose Sanctions on Russia, Including Export Controls and Certain Bank Transactions

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02/28/2022 Foreign Affairs Minister Vivian Balakrishnan: Singapore will impose sanctions on Russia, including imposing export controls on items that can be used directly as weapons in Ukraine, and blocking certain Russian banks and financial transactions connected to Russia.