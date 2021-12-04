Vaccine Weapon Of Death & Depopulation, Terrorist Nuke Bombs, Michael Riconosciuto, California In Default, Potential Civil War

This presentation by Paul Preston on 12/01/2021 has been edited down to remove station breaks and commercials. Hear what Dr. Zelenko says on the Alex Jones show about the covid vaccines. He makes it clear and makes a charge that the only purpose for the vaccine is to kill people. The people can be genetically programmed to die at a certain time over a period of time. This way the depopulation of the world occurs over a period of several years instead of a mass die off all at once which is what appears to be happening now. Of course this will provide a constant excuse for booster shots to be given to the survivors until they too are dead.

The globalists intentions are engraved in stone with the Georgia Guide Stones, they are not hiding what they intend to do to the world. Civil war is a possibility in California as the government of California becomes more desperate with their financial situation. If this occurs then civil war would likely spread to the nation and New California is trying to prevent this from occurring. A big concern is the type of weapons that are apparently in the hands of terrorist such as what was used in the Oklahoma City bombing of the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building and the bombing in Beirut, Lebanon. These bombs were not ammonium nitrate bombs as explained in this video but were barium or barometric bombs which is a nuclear type of non nuclear bomb which is not radioactive but very destructive and can be considered to be a tactical neutron bomb by some experts the size of which can fit in a suit case.

Other news covered is how some California school boards have taken a stand against a corrupt government. And other topics are discussed throughout the video.

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