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Jesus Taught His Disciples to Turn the Other Cheek
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20 views • January 11, 2022
As Jesus' disciples, we need to learn how to back down graciously from a fight. Do not hit back and do not continue the confrontation. Look for a peaceful way out of whatever conflict is coming your way.
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