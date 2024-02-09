Create New Account
Tucker Carlson has BALLS OF STEEL -- Vladmir Putin Interview
Recharge Freedom
327 Subscribers
158 views
Published Yesterday

Tucker Carlson is clearly a brave man trying to do good for the world despite what the deep state and leftists want you to believe. Vladimir Putin might be propagandizing the west, but end of interview, Tucker asked for the release of an American journalist which took a lot of guts. We should take our lucky stars that people like Tucker exist. #tuckercarlson #putin #propaganda

Keywords
free speechhillary clintonvladimir putinevilrussiadeep statepropagandatuckertucker carlsonjoe roganwashington postrussia ukraine warleft ustucker interviews putinamerican reporter in russia

