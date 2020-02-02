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Video Resurfaces Of Shirtless Bernie and His Wife Singing Communist Anthem In USSR
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138 views • February 02, 2020
Chris Donaldson
Posted January 31, 2020 , Source: thehill, pluralist, politico
Democrats and their media allies have spent years trying to smear President Trump as a secret Russian agent but have largely ignored the exploits of their own potential 2020 nominee.
Source: https://trendingpolitics.com/video-resurfaces-of-shirtless-bernie-and-his-wife-singing-communist-anthem-in-ussr/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
Posted January 31, 2020 , Source: thehill, pluralist, politico
Democrats and their media allies have spent years trying to smear President Trump as a secret Russian agent but have largely ignored the exploits of their own potential 2020 nominee.
Source: https://trendingpolitics.com/video-resurfaces-of-shirtless-bernie-and-his-wife-singing-communist-anthem-in-ussr/
I use a Linux machine with LinuxMint OS.
https://linuxmint.com
Video editor Shotcut
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