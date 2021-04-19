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The Goal of Gene Therapy Is To Kill God
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245 views • April 19, 2021
Gene therapy removes our ability to pass along what we have done to better ourselves to our children, cheating our way out of god's plan.
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607dc38cb3d4d4319b30c563
https://banthis.tv/watch?id=607dc38cb3d4d4319b30c563
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