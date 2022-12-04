Create New Account
Surviving the Crisis
We are now entering a time of critical shortages in the midst of a worsening economic crisis. The growing and storage of high-quality food items, and the availability of water, purifying equipment and other essential supplies is needed for a possible period of disruption in the normal distribution systems and outlets. More on survival at https://yeswise.com/Learning/survive.htm 

(recent “Yeswise Insights” blog-casts – https://yeswise.com/insights.htm ---- archives - https://awaremore.com/Programs/notes.htm )


