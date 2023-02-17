https://gettr.com/post/p28la11b5c9
2023.02.17 ChatGPT is definitely controlled by man. Now it’s controlled by Microsoft and the CCP. They cover up the evil doings of the CCP, and smear and defame the NFSC.
ChatGPT肯定是人控制，现在是微软还有共产党控制，掩盖了共产党的罪恶，还抹黑丑化新中国联邦。
