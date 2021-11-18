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$200 Billion Padmanabhaswamy Temple Bankrupt? 12000 acres of Temple Land and no income?
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32 views • November 18, 2021
$200 Billion Padmanabhaswamy Temple Bankrupt?
"Such a prominent Temple & there is no money to perform Pooja to the Diety every day. 12000 acres of Land of the Temple to generate continuous income is compromised?!"
#Padmanabhaswamy
"Such a prominent Temple & there is no money to perform Pooja to the Diety every day. 12000 acres of Land of the Temple to generate continuous income is compromised?!"
#Padmanabhaswamy
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