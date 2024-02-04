Sheriff Mark Lamb: TX Gov Abbott's border security crackdown is sending illegals to AZ

TX Gov Abbott ignores Biden admin, ramps up border security crackdown. Arizona Sheriff Mark Lamb joins ‘Fox & Friends Weekend’ to break down the recent drop in illegal migrant crossings in Texas as the flow continues to rise in Arizona and California.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.