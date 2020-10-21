3 Tuna Salad For Weight Loss

Here are 3 healthy tuna salad for weight loss - tuna recipe



I hope you like all these tuna recipes ♡



1 Corn tuna salad recipe 300 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1 tsp extra virgin olive oil

1 tsp fresh lemone juice

1 tsp white vinegar

salt and black pepper

4 oz can tuna in water, drained

1/4 cup black beans, rinsed and drained

1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

1/2 medium cucumber, sliced into half-moons

1/3 cup canned corn

1/2 tbsp chopped fresh basil

1/2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro



Preparation



Flake tuna with fork. Add cucumber, red bell pepper, corn , black beans, basil, cilantro.



In a small bowl, whisk together oil, lime juice, vinegar, salt and pepper.



Pour dressing over everything, toss to combine.









2 Potato and tuna salad with pesto dressing 330 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



4 baby potatoes, halved

1/2 tbsp pesto

1 tsp olive oil

8 grape or cherry tomatoes

4 oz can tuna in water, drained

2 oz green beans, halved (boiled or canned)

1/2 oz spinach



To make the pesto ingredient

1/2 cup fresh basil leaves

1 small clove garlic, peeled

2 tablespoons pine nuts

1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan

salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

2 tbsp olive oil



Preparation



Boil the potatoes in a medium saucepan of salted water, and simmer for 8-10 minutes until they are tender enough to pierce with a fork.



In a large bowl, flake tuna with fork, then add the potatoes, green beans, spinach, grape tomatoes.



In a small bowl, mix the pesto and oil to make a dressing, drizzle with the pesto and gently toss everything together.











3 Checkpea and tuna salad recipe 290 calories (1 serving)



Ingredients



1/2 medium cucumber, sliced into half-moons;

1/4 cup scallions, sliced

10 cherry or grape tomatoes, halved

1 cup romaine lettuce, chopped

1/4 tsp dijon mustard

1 tsp lemon juice

1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil

salt and freshly ground pepper

4 oz can tuna in water, drained

1/3 cup can chickpeas, drained and rinsed



Preparation



In a large bowl, flake tuna with fork, add lettuce, cucumber, scallions, chickpeas, grape tomatoes.



In a small bowl, whisk together oil, lime juice, dijon mustard, salt and pepper.



Pour dressing over everything, toss to combine.







I hope you like all these healthy recipes ♡