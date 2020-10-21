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3 Tuna Salad For Weight Loss
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48 views • October 21, 2020
Here are 3 healthy tuna salad for weight loss - tuna recipe
I hope you like all these tuna recipes ♡
1 Corn tuna salad recipe 300 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp fresh lemone juice
1 tsp white vinegar
salt and black pepper
4 oz can tuna in water, drained
1/4 cup black beans, rinsed and drained
1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
1/2 medium cucumber, sliced into half-moons
1/3 cup canned corn
1/2 tbsp chopped fresh basil
1/2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
Preparation
Flake tuna with fork. Add cucumber, red bell pepper, corn , black beans, basil, cilantro.
In a small bowl, whisk together oil, lime juice, vinegar, salt and pepper.
Pour dressing over everything, toss to combine.
2 Potato and tuna salad with pesto dressing 330 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
4 baby potatoes, halved
1/2 tbsp pesto
1 tsp olive oil
8 grape or cherry tomatoes
4 oz can tuna in water, drained
2 oz green beans, halved (boiled or canned)
1/2 oz spinach
To make the pesto ingredient
1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
1 small clove garlic, peeled
2 tablespoons pine nuts
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan
salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 tbsp olive oil
Preparation
Boil the potatoes in a medium saucepan of salted water, and simmer for 8-10 minutes until they are tender enough to pierce with a fork.
In a large bowl, flake tuna with fork, then add the potatoes, green beans, spinach, grape tomatoes.
In a small bowl, mix the pesto and oil to make a dressing, drizzle with the pesto and gently toss everything together.
3 Checkpea and tuna salad recipe 290 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/2 medium cucumber, sliced into half-moons;
1/4 cup scallions, sliced
10 cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
1 cup romaine lettuce, chopped
1/4 tsp dijon mustard
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
salt and freshly ground pepper
4 oz can tuna in water, drained
1/3 cup can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
Preparation
In a large bowl, flake tuna with fork, add lettuce, cucumber, scallions, chickpeas, grape tomatoes.
In a small bowl, whisk together oil, lime juice, dijon mustard, salt and pepper.
Pour dressing over everything, toss to combine.
I hope you like all these healthy recipes ♡
I hope you like all these tuna recipes ♡
1 Corn tuna salad recipe 300 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1 tsp extra virgin olive oil
1 tsp fresh lemone juice
1 tsp white vinegar
salt and black pepper
4 oz can tuna in water, drained
1/4 cup black beans, rinsed and drained
1/2 red bell pepper, thinly sliced
1/2 medium cucumber, sliced into half-moons
1/3 cup canned corn
1/2 tbsp chopped fresh basil
1/2 tbsp chopped fresh cilantro
Preparation
Flake tuna with fork. Add cucumber, red bell pepper, corn , black beans, basil, cilantro.
In a small bowl, whisk together oil, lime juice, vinegar, salt and pepper.
Pour dressing over everything, toss to combine.
2 Potato and tuna salad with pesto dressing 330 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
4 baby potatoes, halved
1/2 tbsp pesto
1 tsp olive oil
8 grape or cherry tomatoes
4 oz can tuna in water, drained
2 oz green beans, halved (boiled or canned)
1/2 oz spinach
To make the pesto ingredient
1/2 cup fresh basil leaves
1 small clove garlic, peeled
2 tablespoons pine nuts
1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan
salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
2 tbsp olive oil
Preparation
Boil the potatoes in a medium saucepan of salted water, and simmer for 8-10 minutes until they are tender enough to pierce with a fork.
In a large bowl, flake tuna with fork, then add the potatoes, green beans, spinach, grape tomatoes.
In a small bowl, mix the pesto and oil to make a dressing, drizzle with the pesto and gently toss everything together.
3 Checkpea and tuna salad recipe 290 calories (1 serving)
Ingredients
1/2 medium cucumber, sliced into half-moons;
1/4 cup scallions, sliced
10 cherry or grape tomatoes, halved
1 cup romaine lettuce, chopped
1/4 tsp dijon mustard
1 tsp lemon juice
1 tsp extra-virgin olive oil
salt and freshly ground pepper
4 oz can tuna in water, drained
1/3 cup can chickpeas, drained and rinsed
Preparation
In a large bowl, flake tuna with fork, add lettuce, cucumber, scallions, chickpeas, grape tomatoes.
In a small bowl, whisk together oil, lime juice, dijon mustard, salt and pepper.
Pour dressing over everything, toss to combine.
I hope you like all these healthy recipes ♡
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