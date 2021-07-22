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Stew Peters, how did we get here? They want to kill you, why do you beLIEve the news?
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372 views • July 22, 2021
Stew Peters has repeatedly warned about what is coming, and now it's here.
Stew explained how we got to this point, highlighting the incessant constant propaganda feed at every level of 'media'.
www.StewPeters.tv https://rumble.com/vk5h4q-covid-propaganda-destroyed-with-based-epic-onslaught-delivered-by-stew-pete.html
Stew explained how we got to this point, highlighting the incessant constant propaganda feed at every level of 'media'.
www.StewPeters.tv https://rumble.com/vk5h4q-covid-propaganda-destroyed-with-based-epic-onslaught-delivered-by-stew-pete.html
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