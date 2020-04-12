HAPPY EASTER FROM REAL NEWS CHANNEL!!! GOD BLESS AND BE WITH YOU ALL!!!

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For God’s Strength In Troubled Times
Thank You Lord that You are my refuge and my strength in hard times and an ever present helper in times of trouble. Help me to cling to You and this truth from the Bible, that You keep bringing to my mind.
I know that You are the only, all-powerful God and that there is nothing that is too difficult in my life for You to deal with – nor is there any obstacle in my path that is so insurmountable that I cannot cross – knowing that You are by my side.
Give me I pray Your strength to face today’s hard and troubled times with the confidence of knowing that Your strength is made perfect in my weakness. Thank YOU that my strength comes from You and that Your grace is sufficient for all the tasks and duties that will cross my daily path – not only for today but for the rest of my journey through life.
Thank YOU Father that Your grace is sufficient – help me to meditate on this truth every day,
Amen
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