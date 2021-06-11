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Hope For America -- How to Defeat the Evils of the Far Left
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50 views • June 11, 2021
The far left, Antifa, BLM, and the New York Times and their woke affiliates, continually tell us that America is inherently evil, based on slavery, and racist. It gets tiring hearing that message over and over and at a recent New York Islanders hockey game, a rousing national anthem was performed with the crowd bellowing finally having been able to coalesce as one, the joys of living in America.
#islandersnationalanthem #proudtobeamerican #islandershockey
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#islandersnationalanthem #proudtobeamerican #islandershockey
send bitcoin donations to: 3MAnRSTD38eGYF8Jb5yEjh3d2GcS5ZTADY cheers!
Find me and subscribe on
Locals: http://rechargeFreedom.locals.com
Osysee: https://odysee.com/@rechargefreedom
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/RechargeFreedomNow
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/rechargefreedom
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/rechargefreedom
Daily Motion: https://www.dailymotion.com/RechargeFreedom
http://www.RechargeFreedom.com for more
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