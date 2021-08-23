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Governments Worldwide are Committing Crimes Against Humanity (NUREMBERG CODE IS PUNISHABLE BY DEATH)
Failure Of Fear
Failure Of Fear
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41 views • August 23, 2021
Are the petty tyrants who have recklessly mandated vaccines while refusing non vaccinated people food, employment, and basic freedom of choice violating the Internationally recognized Nuremberg Code which is punishable by death?
In fact they are violating the set of research ethics principles for human experimentation created by the USA v Brandt court as one result of the Nuremberg trials at the end of the Second World War with abandon.
The beginning of The Nuremberg Code reads "The voluntary consent of the human subject is absolutely essential. This means that the person involved should have legal capacity to give consent; should be so situated as to be able to exercise free power of choice, without the intervention of any element of force, fraud, deceit, duress, overreaching, or other ulterior form of constraint or coercion; and should have sufficient knowledge and comprehension of the elements of the subject matter involved as to enable him to make an understanding and enlightened decision."
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