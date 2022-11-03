Create New Account
Top 10 Iconic Movie Guns of All Time
13 views
channel image
ammodotcom
Published 22 days ago

Guns in movies has been one thing that has driven the 2A industry in directions that it never thought possible. In this video, Dave and Chris talk about the most iconic movie guns of all time. From Dirty Harry's infamous S&W Model 29 44 Mag to the M41A Pulse Rifle in Aliens to the outlandish Pod Gun from 5th Element, Chris and Dave are going to talk about them all.


So grab your boomsticks and let's talk about some of the most iconic movie guns of all time.


