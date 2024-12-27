GERMAN GOVERNMENT FALLS APART AS PRESIDENT DISSOLVES PARLIAMENT - Prez Steinmeier dissolves parliament to pave way for February 23 snap elections.

This comes in wake of Chancellor Scholz losing confidence vote after disintegration of his 3-party coalition and firing of Finance Minister over dispute on aid for Ukraine.

External influence is a threat to democracy, whether covert, or open and blatant, as currently being practiced intensively on platform X

I am resolutely opposed to all external attempts to influence me. Decision to vote is made solely by citizens of Germany - Steinmeier (speaking above).

