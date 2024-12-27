© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
GERMAN GOVERNMENT FALLS APART AS PRESIDENT DISSOLVES PARLIAMENT - Prez Steinmeier dissolves parliament to pave way for February 23 snap elections.
This comes in wake of Chancellor Scholz losing confidence vote after disintegration of his 3-party coalition and firing of Finance Minister over dispute on aid for Ukraine.
External influence is a threat to democracy, whether covert, or open and blatant, as currently being practiced intensively on platform X
I am resolutely opposed to all external attempts to influence me. Decision to vote is made solely by citizens of Germany - Steinmeier (speaking above).
⚡️German President Dissolves Bundestag