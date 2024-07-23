BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JD VANCE DEEP Ties To The Surveillance STATE! w/ Whitney Webb!
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
164 views • 9 months ago

I'm sharing this video from "The Jimmy Dore Show", on YT, with description and original link below:

JD Vance Deep Ties To The Surveillance State! w/ Whitney Webb!

In this extended, wide-ranging interview, Jimmy and Unlimited Hangout contributing editor and One Nation Under Blackmail author Whitney Webb discuss whether Trump’s VP pick JD Vance is a puppet of billionaire Peter Thiel, the real reason Elon Musk purchased Twitter, how the dystopian future of policing in the film Minority Report is becoming a reality, and much much more.

ORIGINAL link to this video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sGySygy0LWs&t=733s&ab_channel=TheJimmyDoreShow

trumppoliticseventscurrent
