Do THESE 2 signs hint the US is preparing for NUCLEAR WAR?

Glenn Beck





Oct 9, 2022 As world tension with Putin/Russia continue to rise, is the Biden administration quietly preparing for a possible nuclear war? Glenn and Stu discuss 2 recent signs that the U.S. is gearing up for a worst-case scenario: First, President Biden himself spoke of ‘Armageddon’ during a speech last week. And, second, a new HHS press release detailed a recent, $290 million government purchase of an ANTI-RADIATION MEDICINE! In this clip, Glenn details what exactly this drug does and what it could mean for the US moving forward…





Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_ndTq6rVXcQ