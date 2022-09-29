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This video is a follow-on from my 'New Wetland Life' one about a month ago, a further focus on black swans and their cygnets. I added Tchaikovsky's 'Swan Lake' for backing sound. I have titled it Swannica for personal reasons. Spring is upon us in the Southern Hemisphere and wetland bird life are starting new families wherever there is available natural(ish) water. Enjoy.