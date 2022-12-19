Ep. 276 | The taking of "The mark of the beast"

#Adrian #persons #strawman #legalFiction





The "key" to being "A real mensch" is nothing less than "character," Rectitude and dignity, a sense of what is right responsible, and Decorous.





A deeper look into these definitions, and in particular noble and character reveals some deeper meaning.





What do you do with government documents, which are "instruments," are they not?

Pieces of paper or plastic that Identify who?





If not the "beast," not created by the "Father in heaven," another entity created by who?





An artificial being is called a "Person," and even if you do not have the "plastic or papers," the "mark" is "In your forehead" if you believe it is you.





In my forehead, I have a brain to think with, and some people don`t use it and answer for it, do they not?







