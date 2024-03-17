Create New Account
Hope in Our Nation with Tyrelle Smith, Wade and Jenny Sanderson
Published Yesterday

Many of us feel the challenge of this present moment in our country.


With high inflation and some government policies and practices that many may not agree with, people need hope and encouragement.


Well, this show brings us just that!


Joining our guest host (Toyin Crandell) this week is Tyrelle Smith and Wade & Jenny Sanderson. They join us to share some very inspiring testimonies of great things happening in Canada!


Tyrelle Smith is with Gospel Fire for All Nations, an organization that has been hosting cross-denominational gatherings of people from across the prairies who are hungry for God's presence. They mentor Canadians to share Christ with their friends and family members and are seeing tremendous impact.


Wade and Jenny Sanderson lead Inspire Fire Ministries. Wade recovered from drug and alcohol abuse. They both have encountered the love and presence of God in a way that radically transformed their lives. They now take that love, joy and the presence of God into communities across Canada with a special focus on First Nations communities.


Thanks for joining us!


