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4,000,000 ADVERSE Effects & 42,000 DEAD | America Frontline Docs
GalacticStorm
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534 views • May 05, 2022
4,000,000 ADVERSE Effects & 42,000 DEAD
Dr. Peterson Pierre goes over the following covid related information.

More Harms To Kids—For Nothing.
The Airline Mask Madness Is Over
Covid Shots: Death Count Rising

Please view these MUST SEE DOCUMENTS:

Pfizer vaccine data. Of particular interest is page 30. There Are 9 Pages Of Adverse Events Medical Conditions Excpected That People Can Get From The "Vaccines" For "Covid-19" 
https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2021/11/5.3.6-postmarketing-experience.pdf

FULL Report: https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
Court ordered Pfizer docs show Pfizer paying the FDA over $2.8 million dollars to fast track the vaccine.👇 Court ordered documents can be seen here, https://phmpt.org/wp-content/uploads/2022/03/125742_S1_M1_cover.pdf

Official Government of Canada data is truly terrifying; it suggests the Triple Vaccinated have developed AIDS & are now 5.1x more likely to die of Covid-19 than the Unvaccinated  BY THE EXPOSÉ ON MARCH 20, 2022 https://dailyexpose.uk/2022/03/20/gov-canada-data-triple-vaccinated-have-a-i-d-s/
Life Insurance Companies Not Paying Out On Covid-19 "Vaccination" Deaths As It Is Considered Suicide Due To The Experimental Nature! 
https://rumble.com/vy9fmn-march-23-2022.html

Poison Control Cautions About Toxic Substance in Many Rapid At-Home Antigen COVID Tests March 1, 2022 
https://healthnewshub.org/poison-control-cautions-about-toxic-substance-in-many-rapid-at-home-antigen-covid-tests/
Triple vaccinated Ontarians are catching COVID at a greater rate than the double vaccinated or the not vaccinated at all. On the link below, there's a separate graph wherein the rates of death across vaccination status are beginning to merge. Source: https://covid-19.ontario.ca/data
So They Say OnThe Fake News Media That Ivermectin Is Horse Medicine Right? READ THIS: (from the N.I.H) Website: https://search.nih.gov/search?affiliate=nih&;query=ivermecton+and+cancer . . FIND ALL THE PATENTS TO PROVE THE CONVID-19 PLANDEMIC IS A PRE-PLANED EVENT (SCAM): https://timetofreeamerica.com/revelation/
FIND OUT WHO THE CONVID-19 CRIMINAL MASTERMINDS ARE HERE: TheCovidCriminals.com

Please view these MUST SEE videos:

Pfizer release list of adverse side effects link: (go to page 30-38)
https://t.co/b23dEPrAzh

Link to FDA’s List of Pfizer’s 1,290+ Known Adverse Side Effects for Its Experimental COVID19 “Vaccine”:
https://granitegrok.com/blog/2022/03/fdas-list-of-1290-known-adverse-side-effects-from-the-pfizer-covid-vaccine

Pfizer FDA’s list of known side effects:
https://phmpt.org/pfizers-documents/
Keywords
vaccine injuryvaccine deathscovidplandemicamerica front line
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