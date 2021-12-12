JAMES AND ERNIE LAUNCH FREEDOM'S PHOENIX NEWSPAPER

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
corbettreport
SHOW NOTES AND MP3: https://www.corbettreport.com/dyi-newspaper/
via FreedomsPhoenix.com: James appears for his regular weekly appearance on Declare Your Independence with Ernest Hancock. This week James and Ernie launch the new Freedom's Phoenix newspaper and talk about the significance of the printed word.