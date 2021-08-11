Top 7 Benefits of TUDCA 🔬 The "Bear" of Liver Biohacks

Too often, our livers don’t get the love they deserve - actually, they take a lot of abuse! TUDCA is a rarefied supplement that supports the function of this organ, which does so much to support us. Tauroursodeoxycholic Acid, which I’ll refer to with the phonetically uncumbersome acronym TUDCA from now on, has a not-insignificant amount of science backing it up; 18 human clinical trials can be found on PubMed.

TUDCA is a bile salt naturally made by our bodies. The etymology geeks might note that its long, hard-to-pronounce Latin name contains urso, “the bear,” because (fun fact!) in traditional medicine, according to legend, one had to kill an angry bear to get this medicine in its naturally occurring form. The stuff must have some pretty fantastic medicinal properties if our ancestors were willing to go toe-to-toe with a snarling grizzly to get some.





4:39 Liver Support for Bodybuilders

6:10 Treats Cholestasis

7:35 Hangover Hack/Alcohol Recovery

9:00 Combats Liver Cirrhosis

9:44 Treating Hepatitis

10:10 Diabetes and Insulin Sensitivity

12:25 Cancer Prevention

13:45 Risks

14:33 Side Effects

14:58 Dosage and Usage

17:50 The TUDCA Scam

19:35 Sources

22:20 Conclusion





Read Meta-Analysis 📑 Everything mentioned here

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/TUDCA-Meta-Analysis

Order 💲 TUDCA

Tudca Prime™ https://www.limitlessmindset.com/TUDCA

On Amazon https://www.limitlessmindset.com/TUDCA-AMZ

In EU/UK https://www.limitlessmindset.com/TUDCA-EU





Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation





Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter





Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.