EPOCH TV | MEP Rob Roos: Pfizer Admitted That Its COVID Vaccine Was Never Tested for Transmission
MEP Rob Roos on Getting Pfizer to Admit That Its COVID Vaccine Was Never Tested for Transmission

“For Pfizer…total contracts of the European Union was 72 billion euros to buy vaccines. They bought 10 vaccines for every person in the European Union. So, it’s a huge amount of taxpayers’ money.”

Full Video: http://bit.ly/3zRPPoM 




pandemicpopulation controlbioweaponcovidplandemicexcess deathsmrna gene therapyvax injuries

