Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE Policy To Biology™ – Trans, Low T, PTSD & More
Dr. Shiva


June 3, 2023


Dr.SHIVA™ LIVE: Policy To Biology™ – Trans, Low T, PTSD & More.


In this discussion, Dr.SHIVA Ayyadurai, MIT PhD, Scientist & Engineer, Independent Candidate for U.S. President, provides a powerful SYSTEMS FRAMEWORK for understanding how every GOVT policy affects your biology and why we need systems scientists & engineers like Dr.SHIVA™ to be President given politicians create policies that destroy your biology.


Dr.SHIVA is committed to health, education, and innovation.


Dr. SHIVA's most recent innovation is the Truth Freedom Health® SYSTEM that is an educational, community, and technology platform that is enabling everyday people to become wiser and smarter – to think beyond Left & Right, "Pro-" and "Anti-" – by learning the SCIENCE OF SYSTEMS – to see events and things as they truly are to know the real problem to innovate the real solution.


To learn more about the Truth Freedom Health® System, visit: vashiva.com/join or TruthFreedomHealth.com and either contribute to this educational movement or become a Warrior-Scholar.


Find out more at TruthFreedomHealth.com.


Be the Light!


Dr.SHIVA


