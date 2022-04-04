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Avoid The Evil And Wicked Paths
Proverbs 4:14-15 (NIV)
14 Do not set foot on the path of the wicked
or walk in the way of evildoers.
15 Avoid it, do not travel on it;
turn from it and go on your way.
Proverbs Club Commentary
There are many paths to follow.
Only the Narrow Path leads to eternal life.
All other paths lead to an ineffable demise.
https://pc1.tiny.us/ryms3fhe
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