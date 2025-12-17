How Iran Plans to Target American and Israeli Bases in 2026

There will be another Iran–Israel war—and 2026 may be the breaking point. In this video, we break down why a second Iran Israel war is becoming increasingly likely, how Iran’s military strategy has fundamentally changed, and why Israel may be facing its most dangerous conflict yet. Many analysts, diplomats, and intelligence officials quietly agree: the next Middle East war will not look like the last one. This Iran Israel conflict is no longer about nuclear weapons—it’s about missile dominance, air defense supremacy, and total regional control. Using satellite imagery, intelligence leaks, and military analysis, we examine Iran’s massive missile production program, including reports that Iran is producing hundreds of ballistic missiles per month, potentially outpacing the combined production of the world’s major powers. This Iran missile program is the core reason Israel attacked—and why the window to stop it may already be closed.

Mirrored - Eastwind Brigade

----------------

To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net

https://christs.net/

The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net/

Christ is KING!