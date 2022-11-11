COME INTO THE KNOWING / COME INTO THE KINGDOM OF GOD

1 John 3:16 KJV

“Hereby perceive we the love of God, because he laid down his life for us: and we ought to lay down our lives for the brethren.”





Matthew 16:24 KJV

“Then said Jesus unto his disciples, If any man will come after me, let him deny himself, and take up his cross, and follow me.”





Luke 14:26 KJV

26 If any man come to me, and hate not his father, and mother, and wife, and children, and brethren, and sisters, yea, and his own life also, he cannot be my disciple.





Proverbs 3:5-6 KJV

5 Trust in the Lord with all thine heart; and lean not unto thine own understanding.





6 In all thy ways acknowledge him, and he shall direct thy paths.





my email contact is [email protected]